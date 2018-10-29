FRONTENAC, Mo. – The girls’ field hockey team at Edwardsville High saw their season come to an end Saturday with an 8-0 loss at Villa Duchesne in the second round of the 40th Midwest Field Hockey Tournament, the de facto St. Louis area championship.

Villa was the tournament’s top seed and improved their record to 19-5-1, 16-0 against local competition. The Tigers, who defeated Parkway North 1-0 in the first round, finishes at 7-13-1.

Edwardsville, who had lost to the Saints in the season opener 7-0, used a tough defense to keep Villa at bay for most of the first half despite being outshot 28-0. The Saints got the breakthrough 6:03 from halftime on Ellie Marshall’s goal from close range, assisted by Suzy Keefer. Villa then added two more goals from Harriet Hudspeth and Keefer 1:12 apart to take a 3-0 lead at halftime.

The Saints scored five times in the second half to ice the win. For the game, Keefer had a hat trick while Hudspeth scored twice for Villa.

Anna Farrar had 10 saves for the Tigers, while Clair Douglass had none for Villa.

For the season, junior Mattie Norton was the leading scorer for the Tigers with seven goals and nine assists, followed by sophomore Rachel Goebel, who had six goals and five assists. Junior Kelley Noud added six goals and an assist for Edwardsville.

The Saints will play their quarterfinal match on Tuesday against Rockwood Summit as the tournament continues. The semifinals are set for Nov. 1, and the final will be played on Nov. 3, all at the SportPort Athletic Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo., in northwest St. Louis County.

