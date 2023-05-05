EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Drama Group is having another outstanding year and recently received eight nominations for their Spongebob Musical for the St. Louis High School Musical Theater Awards.

Those nominations include:

• Outstanding Production

Outstanding Ensemble

• Outstanding Lead Actress - Noelle Sonderegger

• Outstanding Supporting Actor- Case Warner

• Outstanding Direction – Ashley Miller Melton

• Outstanding Musical Direction – Emily Ottwein

• Outstanding Technical Execution – Jonah Sheckler

• Outstanding Costume Design/Execution – Jen Blum-Tatara

The entire cast will perform a medley song at the awards ceremony at the Fabulous Fox Theater at 7:30 p.m., on May 26, 2023.

Additionally, two students will perform in the opening number with Noelle Sonderegger being featured in a leads medley performance.

