• Outstanding Production

• Outstanding Ensemble

• Outstanding Lead Actress - Noelle Sonderegger

• Outstanding Supporting Actor- Case Warner

• Outstanding Direction – Ashley Miller Melton

• Outstanding Musical Direction – Emily Ottwein

• Outstanding Technical Execution – Jonah Sheckler

• Outstanding Costume Design/Execution – Jen Blum-Tatara

The entire cast will perform a medley song at the awards ceremony at the Fabulous Fox Theater at 7:30 p.m., on May 26, 2023.

Additionally, two students will perform in the opening number with Noelle Sonderegger being featured in a leads medley performance.