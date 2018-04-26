EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Principal Dennis Cramsey reported to parents Thursday morning that a canine drug search was conducted at Edwardsville High School by the Edwardsville Police Department in cooperation with the Glen Carbon Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, and Marine Police Department.

The search focused on the interior of the buildings, as well as students’ book bags, Principal Cramsey told parents.

"While the drug detection dogs made positive identifications for contraband during the process, I’m pleased to report that there were no drugs found inside the school. The goal of the District remains to keep our schools safe and drug-free. Our students, faculty, and staff are to be commended for their cooperation during the search.

"Sgt. Matt Breihan supervised the canine search as part of his commitment to the Project DrugSmart campaign. He commented on how pleased he was with the cooperation of students and the professionalism demonstrated by our employees. He was also complimentary of the supporting local law enforcement agencies in this effort."

