The Edwardsville varsity and junior varsity cheerleading teams continue to have success in December competitions throughout the state.

The EHS cheerleaders participated at the North Pole Cheer Invite at Lincoln Way East High School in Frankfort on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.

The EHS cheerleading coaching staff said: "The competition was tough."

"We were very proud of both teams performances," they added.

The Edwardsville junior varsity cheerleading team competed at the Pinckneyville ICCA Invitational at Pinckneyville High School in Pinckneyville, Illinois on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2018. The girls placed first in the Medium Junior Varsity Division.

