EHS cheerleader Paige Way wins top scholarship
January 16, 2018 10:11 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - Paige Way, an Edwardsville High School senior, recently won the top scholarship at the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association (ICCA) State Championships.
The scholarship amount for Way was $4,000. Way was also announced as an ICCA All-State Team member and Senior Scholar Athlete.
The senior has been a member of the Edwardsville High School varsity cheer team the past four years.