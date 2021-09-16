EDWARDSVILLE - Members of the EHS chamber orchestra were invited to perform at the Historical Society “A Chautauqua with Teddy Roosevelt and Friends” Saturday, September 11, at the Edwardsville Library outdoor stage.

The orchestra students who performed are Kate Denson, Rachel Piazza, Elizabeth Tossey, Ameenah Abdul-Rasheed, Gillen Raisner, Derek Markus, Caidyn Crouch, and Diego Arana.

EHS Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard said she was "very proud" of the chamber members for their performance.

"The kids are happy to be outside performing again," she said after a long period of time sidelined because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The free event was made possible through the cooperative efforts of the Madison County Historical Society, the 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House, and the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Historical Studies. Funding was also provided through the City of Edwardsville and SIUE Meridian Society grants.

