KIRKWOOD, Mo. - Edwardsville's boys' volleyball team tied for third in Saturday's Vianney Tournament in south St. Louis County, going 2-3 in the tournament to reach the third-place match.

“We had some good and bad things we experienced during the tournament,” said Tiger coach Andy Bersett. “We beat the teams we expected to beat, but we didn't play as well against some of the other teams; overall, it was a good experience for us.

“We experimented with some different lineups and got some game experience for some of the kids that haven't played as much, so it will be a help for us down the road; we played some really good competition and that will be something that will help us when we get to the postseason.”

The Tigers opened tournament play, the opening part set up as a bracket to determine final seedings, with a 25-16, 25-12 over Westminster Christian, then fell to Pattonville 25-19, 25-21 in their next match before dropping a 22-25, 25-18, 15-11 decision to Eureka to reach the No. 4 seed in the championship rounds.

In the championship rounds, the Tigers defeated Cape Girardeau (Mo.) Notre Dame to advance to the semifinals, but fell to the host Golden Griffins in the semifinals, sending them to the third-place match against Pattonville; the match, however, was not played because of an IHSA rule limiting teams to five matches in one day.

Against Westminster, Max Sellers led EHS with nine points on serve, with Drew Berthlett having four kills, Cal Werths and Lucas Verdun three kills each; Verdun added 11 assists and Bob Dresner had six digs; against the Pirates, Verdun led with nine assists for the match while Werths had four kills and Berthlett had three kills and three blocks for the match. Against Eureka, Dresner had 10 digs, Verdun 21 assists and Evan Billiter had eight kills.

Vianney took the title with a win over Eureka in the final. The Tigers, now 10-6 on the season, host East St. Louis in a varsity-only match at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty Middle School, then travel to Alton for a 5:45 p.m. Thursday match; both are Southwestern Conference matches.

