EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Athletic Director Alex Fox and his coaching staff plan to approach the recent IHSA athletic season changes with a positive outlook. The alterations to new seasons in the fall, winter, spring, and summer were announced recently because of the COVID-19 Pandemic with an emphasis on keeping participants safe.

Some of the recent IHSA changes moved what health experts deemed high-risk sports with COVID-19 to different times of the year.

"We are going to make the best of it," Fox said. "It makes sense; everybody is not going to be happy with it but not long ago we weren’t sure if we were going to have any sports this school year. We have to look at the positive and not focus on the negative.”

Fox said there are many fine points to work out, including where EHS will ultimately host cross country meets with SIUE’s Mud Mountain Course closed to the school this season because of the pandemic.

“We don’t have a course yet, but we are working diligently to scout out locations,” Fox said. “I don’t know if it will work itself out this season. Because of the short notice to us, we canceled our two invitationals. But by next season, we should have a good course.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The athletic director said girls tennis, girls swimming/diving and cross country for boys and girls will be this year's fall sports. Fox said he is excited to get started with the sports that will be available for the fall.

Football and boys soccer are big-ticket sports that have been moved to spring 2021 because of their COVID-19 risks. He mentioned many football players also run on the track and field team, so that move is a good one.

Fox commended the Edwardsville High School coaches with how they all received the news.

“We have things still to work out,” he said. “Hopefully we will eventually have more clarity.

"The bottom line is everybody is going to get a season and in these COVID-19 times, it is a blessing,” Fox said.

More like this: