CUBA - Lucas Munzlinger with Unique Storm Trackers was tracking a storm on Saturday evening when he caught an EF-0 tornado on video that hit Northwest of Cuba Missouri leaving some damage.

“I have been officially chasing storms since 2016 and this was the first tornado I saw in person. On Saturday I knew we had a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. That afternoon I saw the radar and It looked promising so my dad and I headed to Cuba, Missouri, to intercept a storm. We were in the parking lot of Midwest Petroleum Service Center and Truck Stop in Cuba when the tornado came down,” Munzlinger said.

The National Weather Service issued their findings Monday. The peak winds of the EF-0 was 85 mph. According to the National Weather Service, the weak tornado touched down to the west of Indian Lake, along Lakeshore Drive.

The tornado did some minor damage to a roof on the west side of Indian Lake. A few trees were uprooted or snapped, and home lost the majority of its roof.

The tornado moved east across the lake, snapping a few other trees and doing some minor roof damage to a home along Indian Hills Drive. The tornado quickly lifted before it hit Seminole Road.

The path length was 0.8 miles and the path width was 100 yards. No injuries or deaths were reported.

Here is the link to the video of the tornado:https://www.facebook.com/UniqueStormTrackers/videos/704010480175322/

