



The Edwardsville Police Department is attempting to locate Richard W. Edwards, 45, a white male, in regard to two armed robberies in the city.

The latest robbery occurred at 4:54 p.m. Sunday at Ron’s Shell in Edwardsville. During the robbery, a knife was displayed. The suspect in the robbery was driving a grey, four-door 1989 Oldsmobile Cutlass Cierra, bearing Illinois Registration V542976.

Article continues after sponsor message

The first robbery occurred at 5:25 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 2, at First Cloverleaf Bank. During this robbery, a weapon was inferred, but not displayed.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Edwards is asked to call Sgt. Mike Lybarger of the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.

More like this:

Related Video: