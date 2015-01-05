Edwardville Police searching for specific suspect in robberies
The Edwardsville Police Department is attempting to locate Richard W. Edwards, 45, a white male, in regard to two armed robberies in the city.
The latest robbery occurred at 4:54 p.m. Sunday at Ron’s Shell in Edwardsville. During the robbery, a knife was displayed. The suspect in the robbery was driving a grey, four-door 1989 Oldsmobile Cutlass Cierra, bearing Illinois Registration V542976.
The first robbery occurred at 5:25 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 2, at First Cloverleaf Bank. During this robbery, a weapon was inferred, but not displayed.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Edwards is asked to call Sgt. Mike Lybarger of the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.
