A suspect is shown in the 4:54 p.m. robbery Sunday at Ron's Shell in Edwardsville. Anyone with information about the robbery, contact Sgt. Mike Lybarger of the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.

 The Edwardsville Police Department is attempting to locate Richard W. Edwards, 45, a white male, in regard to two armed robberies in the city.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The latest robbery occurred at 4:54 p.m. Sunday at Ron’s Shell in Edwardsville. During the robbery, a knife was displayed. The suspect in the robbery was driving a grey, four-door 1989 Oldsmobile Cutlass Cierra, bearing Illinois Registration V542976.

Article continues after sponsor message

The first robbery occurred at 5:25 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 2, at First Cloverleaf Bank. During this robbery, a weapon was inferred, but not displayed.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Edwards is asked to call Sgt. Mike Lybarger of the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.

A suspect is shown at the counter at First Cloverleaf Bank in Edwardsville on Friday in a robbery.

More like this:

Aug 13, 2023 - Carlinville Man In Custody, To Be Charged With Aggravated Robbery In Casey's Case

Sep 15, 2023 - Charges Issued: St. Louis County Police Probe Murder, Robbery Case On Ashmont Drive

Jul 28, 2023 - Haine Announces Appellate Court Decision Upholding Man Serving Life For Triple Murder

Jul 10, 2023 - Mylon A. Hughes Charged In Carrollton Bank Robbery, Collins Also Faces Charges

Sep 1, 2023 - Murder Second Degree, Armed Robbery, Charges Issued On 17-Year-Old Suspect

Related Video:

Alton Police Still Searching For Bank Robbery Suspect

 