GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville's girls volleyball team won twice Friday evening as their season got under way with their Tiger Classic tournament at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The Tigers opened with a 25-10, 25-11 win over Staunton and a 25-12, 25-18 win over Farmington, Mo., in Group A.

Rachel Pranger had 26 kills in the two wins, while Maria Smith had a big game against the Knights, scoring 18 points from serve, including eight aces, while Rachel Verdun had 57 assists on the night in the two wins.

EHS continues play at 9 a.m. against Mascoutah before bracket play gets under way; the final is set for 2:30 p.m. today.