EDWARDSVILLE – Senior Annie Ellis and sophomore Rachel Pranger combined for 15 kills to spark Edwardsville’s volleyball girls over Triad 25-15, 25-19 Monday night.

Edwardsville came off a second-place finish in the silver bracket of the Crossroads Classic in Effingham over the weekend with a 25-15, 25-19 win over Triad at home Monday.

Ellis had nine kills, while Pranger had six kills for the Tigers in the sweep over Triad, while Megan Wolf had 17 digs, Allison Blume 13 digs and Rachel Verdun had 23 assists, four aces and 16 points off serve.

Edwardsville coach Jami Parker said she was impressed by the play of her girls on Monday night against Triad and in the weekend tournament. She said she had to shift some players around last week because of injuries, illness and some girls taking their ACTs. She added that she felt her team had discovered a new lineup they would try for a while.

“We have several players who can play in and out of multiple positions and also allows us more attacking options,” she said. “We will work a little more on our blocking and our net play. I am happy with our progress.”

Parker said Annie Ellis had a strong match against Triad.

Ellis is a senior captain and she said she feels a responsibility to lead and perform in that role.

“I try to lead by example,” Ellis said after the match. “I try to always have a positive attitude and that rubs off the rest of the team. It means a lot to me that we have a good season this year especially because it is my senior year.”

Edwardsville and Triad were tied 3-3 early in the first set, but went up 7-3 and eventually 10-5, 12-7 and 16-12. Ellis hit a key spike at that point, lifting the Tigers ahead to 17-12. Pranger hit another kill to take the Tigers to 21-13, the largest lead of the match, then Triad scored, but Edwardsville rallied with four consecutive points to win the set 25-15.

During the second set, it was tied at 2-2 and 3-3, but then the Tigers broke away to 10-4, 12-4 and eventually a 14-4 margin. Triad scored four points to narrow the margin to 14-8. The Tigers pulled to a 20-11 lead, then 22-12, 22-15 and finally Pranger delivered a spike to move it to 24-19 and standout freshman Corrine Timmermann pushed the ball over for the final point to take it to 25-19 in the final set.

The Tigers went to 8-5 on the season and hosts Granite City Thursday evening.

