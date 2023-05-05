EDWARDSVILLE - If you're craving authentic Mexican food, you must check out Viva la Fiesta in Edwardsville, IL. This restaurant is the perfect place to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with your friends and family, and they are open tonight until 10:30 pm - unless the party just can't be stopped! With a lively atmosphere, amazing food, and great service, Viva la Fiesta is the perfect spot to have an unforgettable Cinco de Mayo celebration.

The restaurant's hot, fresh, and homemade authentic Mexican food will leave you feeling satisfied and craving more. Their menu features a wide range of Mexican dishes, including burritos, tacos, enchiladas, and much more. If you're not sure what to order, the friendly staff at Viva la Fiesta are always happy to recommend their specialties.

Stop in and see Kelsey, Caty, or Rafael, and they will ensure you have an unforgettable Cinco de Mayo! They're known for their excellent service and are always ready to make your experience at Viva la Fiesta a memorable one.

As a Cinco de Mayo special, Viva la Fiesta is offering their delicious nachos for just $10.50. Their 24 oz margaritas are priced at 6.99, and 34 oz for 8.99. These deals are too good to miss out on, so make sure to stop by tonight and take advantage of these fantastic offers. Don't miss out on this opportunity to have an unforgettable Cinco de Mayo at Viva la Fiesta!

Viva la Fiesta Mexican Restaurant is located at 1027 Century Dr, in Edwardsville, IL.

Where Are You Celebrating Cinco de Mayo? Anywhere I Can Find A Margarita! Viva la Fiesta...Duh Mac's Cinco de Mayo Block Party I'm a Pizza and Burger Kind of Guy/Gal. I ate the worm once, I'm never doing Tequila again :)

