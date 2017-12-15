SEE VIDEO INTERVIEW WITH CARLIE VAN PATTEN BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's Carlie Van Patten certainly made some contributions to the girls golf team during her time as a Tiger.

Van Patten will now get the opportunity to compete at the next level, signing a letter of intent to play for Rend Lake College in Ina, Ill., located in the southern portion of the state, beginning next fall.

“I'm really excited,” Van Patten said after signing with the Warriors. “I just really liked the coach (Danielle Kaufman) and the program they have down there.”

Van Patten first picked up a club at age 3 and has played the game since. “I've been playing since I was 3-4 years old,” Van Patten said. “My grandma was really into it, so I started playing.”

“It's really great,” said Tiger coach Abby Comerford “Both her and Paige (Hamel) are both going to Rend Lake, so they're both going to get to continue their careers together; it's a case where both of them going to Rend Lake are both definitely great fits for both of them.

“They have a lot of great things for the girls to be able to continue their golf careers; it's definitely really great for them.”

Van Patten's always-positive approach was what set her apart from her teammates on the EHS golf team during her time with the Tigers, Comerford felt. “The big thing with Carlie is her attitude,” Comerford said. “Her attitude was always great; she never really got down in the aspect of, if she had a bad shot or was having a bad hole, she would come up and say 'I've got the next hole', and she continued having that attitude her entire career.

“Golf can be frustrating for everybody, so it's the case where being able to have that good attitude sets her up for success.”

When asked what the best part of her game was, “probably my driver,” Van Patten said. “I've worked on my putting all season.

“I'd like to improve and lower my score and grow as a student and as a golfer.” Van Patten has not decided on a major at this time.

