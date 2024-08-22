EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville continues to record the lowest unemployment rate in the most recent report of statewide rates.

Edwardsville's unemployment rate is unemployment 4.6 percent in July 2024 in comparison to July 2023. Alton's unemployment rate has risen to 7.8 percent from 6.5 percent from July 2024 to July 2023, a 1.3 percent increase.

Article continues after sponsor message

Calhoun County posted the best unemployment rate outside the immediate Alton/Edwardsville region in July 2024 with a 4.7 percent mark, compared to 4.5 percent in July 2023.

Jersey County has a 5.4 percent rate, up from 4.1 percent in 2023 at this time. Macoupin County has a 5.1 percent rate compared to 4.4 percent in July 2023, and Greene County is at 5.5 percent compared to 4.8 percent a year ago.

"Long-term consistent job growth throughout the state continues to fuel and motivate eager job seekers and employers to actively engage in the expanding economy, said Deputy Director Andy Manar. "Illinois proudly commits to continue its critical investments in our unique, diverse and world-class workforce and labor market."

More like this: