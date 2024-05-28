EDWARDSVILLE - Tony Eberlin, a sophomore who's emerging as a major pitching prospect for the Edwardsville High baseball team, threw a masterpiece of a game in the IHSA Class 4A regional final on May 25, 2024, at Tom Pile Field, allowing only a sixth-inning single by Jack Twenhafel down the left field line, as the Tigers defeated O'Fallon 1-0 to win the regional.

The Tigers advanced to the Illinois Wesleyan University sectional in Bloomington, where they'll face Alton in the semifinal Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at Father McGivney Catholic's Griffins Field in Glen Carbon.

Tony is a Spencer Homes Male Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

After throwing his gem, Eberlin felt fantastic about his accomplishment, having all of his pitches working exceptionally well.

"I'm feeling really good," Eberlin said in his postgame interview. "I felt like I pitched a pretty good game."

Understatements aside, Eberlin had two pitches working well to keep the Panther hitters off-balance, painting the corners of the plate and strike zone, as he fanned 12 men in tossing a complete game win.

"What worked for me today was, to righties, the slider was really well. And then, lefties, the fastball away., mostly. And it's kind of the same thing for all of them."

All of his pitches were effective, and only needed 86 of them to win the game and take another regional championship for the Tigers The only hit he allowed was to Twenhafel to lead off the sixth, and only permitted three baserunners throughout the game, the other two being on hit by pitches.

"The one they got the hit on I just left over the plate," Eberlin said, "and he barreled it up. So, props to him."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Eberlin is feeling confident about the Tigers' chances in the sectional ahead, and also feels like the team is peaking at the right time as well.

"Yeah, I'm feeling really good," Eberlin said. "I feel like we're hitting the ball real well, and I feel like our pitching's getting really good."

The Tigers also provided Eberlin with early run support, scoring all four of its runs in the first three innings. The early support made quite a difference as well.

"Yes," Eberlin said "Pitching and run support makes the game a lot easier, because you feel like you can give up baserunners, and you'll still be fine."

The Tigers and Redbirds play each other for the third time this season, with Edwardsville having swept the two Southwestern Conference games from Alton earlier this season.

"We won both games against Alton in the regular season, so I feel pretty good," Eberlin said of the Tigers' chances against the Redbirds.

Eberlin is very confident that whoever takes the mound to start the game will pitch very well and help the Tigers back to the Round of 16.

"I believe in our starting pitcher on Wednesday," Eberlin said. "I don't know who it is yet, I don't even know who it is, but I believe in him."

As far as the rest of the playoffs go, Eberlin's taking the simple approach.

"Same thing as always," Eberlin said. "Just some more baseball games. It's now if we lose, we're done."

Again, congrats to Tony Eberlin on his honor as a Spencer Homes Male Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville.

More like this:

Related Video: