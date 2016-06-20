EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's summer baseball team dropped a 4-1 decision to Ozark, Mo., in their bracket-play opener Sunday of the Mid-American Tournaments Super 16 tournament at Tom Pile Field, Ozark's Parker Hanks limiting the Tigers to two hits on the day.

The Tigers had defeated Ozark 9-6 Saturday afternoon before bracket play got under way; Edwardsville fell to 3-7 on the summer with the loss; they had won two of three group-play games Friday and Saturday.

Daniel Pichotti got both hits for Edwardsville while taking the loss, going 3.1 innings and giving up four hits and an earned run while striking out three; Andrew Yancik finished the game, tossing 2.2 innings and giving up an earned run on a hit while fanning four. Alec Mills had the only run scored for Edwardsville on the game.

Ozark took a 1-0 lead in the second before Edwardsville tied it in the top of the third; Ozark scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth to come away winners.

