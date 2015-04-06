The Edwardsville’s Tigers’ softball team continued its prowess on the diamond at Edwardsville, sweeping Breese Mater Dei.

Edwardsville thrashed Breese Mater Dei 12-1 and 15-5 in a double-header, with a second game makeup contest on Saturday.

Edwardsville pitcher Kallen Loveless was dominant in the first game, holding Breese Mater Dei to just one run. Loveless went gave up four hits and an unearned run while striking out six in getting the win.

Rachel Anderson went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Ari Arnold was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored, Jordan Corby was 3-for-3 with a double, a RBI and three runs scored, Torrie Kruse was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, Kallen Loveless was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Megan Radae 2-for-3 with a triple and a RBI.

Allison Loher homered in the nightcap for the Tigers while getting the win, giving up five runs (one earned) and four hits while striking out two.

The Tigers improve to 5-0; Breese Mater Dei falls to 3-5.

