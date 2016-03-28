EDWARDSVILLE 10-2, BREESE MATER DEI 0-4 (FIRST GAME 5 INNINGS): Edwardsville erupted for seven runs in the top of the second – highlighted by a three-run, inside-the-park homer from Allison Loehr – to take the opening game of a Saturday doubleheader from Breese Mater Dei 10-0 in Breese; the Knights won the nightcap 4-2 thanks to a three-run second inning.

The Tigers scored three more times in the fifth before setting down Mater Dei to invoke the 10-run rule; Edwardsville scored twice in the fifth but couldn't get the tying runs across the plate.

Loehr went 2-for-3 with the homer, three RBIs and a run scored in the opener; Jordan Corby was 1-for-3 with a run scored, Hayli Green was 1-for-3 with a double, a RBI and run scored, Rachel Anderson 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Sarah Hangsleben 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Anna Burke 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and two runs scored and Emma Lewis 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jordan Garella went the distance for the win, giving up hits to Logan Braundmeier and Sydney Englehart and striking out five; Aften Richter took the loss for the Knights.

Corby went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the nightcap, with Burke 1-for-4 with a RBI, Anderson 1-for-4, Green 2-for-3, Lewis 1-for-3 and Taryn Brown 1-for 3; Braundmeier was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run (off Jordyn Henricks) ant two RBIs, Rylie Johnson 1-for-2 with a double and run scored and Amber Jo Hallemann 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored.

Jennifer Kocevar took the loss, going 1.1 innings and giving up two earned runs and four hits; Henricks, seeing her first varsity action, went 4.2 innings, giving up an earned run and four hits while fanning three. Hayle Palm went the distance for the Knights, giving up two earned runs and eight hits while striking out two.

Edwardsville opens their Southwestern Conference campaign at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Collinsville, then will host East St. Louis at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

More like this: