Edwardsville's Sam Wittek Earns Dean's List Honors At UW-Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (June 14, 2024) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the students named to the spring 2024 dean’s list. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Edwardsville's Sam Wittek, College of Business, is an area student who has earned Dean's List status at Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Dean’s list eligibility requirements:
At the end of each semester, each of UW-Eau Claire’s four colleges recognizes excellence in scholastic achievement by publishing the dean’s list.
To be eligible, a student must:
- Be in good academic standing.
- Have a minimum semester GPA of 3.70.
More like this: