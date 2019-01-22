Edwardsville's Ryan Shustrin is listed on Iowa State Dean's List
AMES, Iowa (January 21, 2019) - Approximately 9,752 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2018 Dean's List.
Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Students listed below are from your area.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, CURRICULM
Edwardsville, IL
Ryan Shustrin, 2, Chemical Engineering