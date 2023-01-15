JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Riley Patterson, who graduated from Edwardsville High in 2017 and kicked in college for Memphis, hit a 36-yard field goal as time expired to give the Jacksonville Jaguars a thrilling 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Third AFC Wild Card game Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

The winning field goal allowed the Jaguars to complete the third biggest comeback in National Football League playoff history, as Jacksonville trailed the Chargers 27-0 in the first quarter as quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half, three in the opening quarter, but bounced back in the second half to help lead the Jaguars to the win.

Jacksonville, who was seeded fourth in the AFC playoffs, will find out their opponent and site for the Divisional Playoffs next weekend after Sunday's games, which will see the Miami Dolphins meet the Buffalo Bills and former Edwardsville and Iowa standout A.J. Epenesa at 12 noon, while the Cincinnati Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night at 7:15 p.m.

Patterson has enjoyed a standout season for Jacksonville, his second in the NFL. He was released by the Detroit Lions, for whom he played for in the 2021 season after graduating from Memphis, and signed almost immediately by Jacksonville. In his brief NFL career, he's only missed one conversion attempt while kicking a total of 43 field goals, his long being 52 yards.

In addition, Patterson was named his conference's special teams player of the week in both of his year, earning the NFC honor with the Lions and getting the AFC honor this season after a four field goal performance against the New York Jets.

The Jaguars are now 10-8 on the season, while the Chargers were eliminated and also had a 10-8 record.

