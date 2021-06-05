Edwardsville's Queen, Granite City's Haddock Earn Dean's List Honors At NIU Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

DeKALB, Ill. - Northern Illinois University announces today that an Edwardsville and Granite City student was named to its spring 2021 Dean's List students. Edwardsville, IL Jason Queen, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's List, Biological Sciences - B.S., Edwardsville Senior H.S. Article continues after sponsor message Granite City, IL Nicholas Haddock, College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean's List, Music Education and Music Performance, Granite City Senior H.S. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.