EDWARDSVILLE - The Tigers’ Jack Marinko signed his letter of intent to play basketball with Millikin University Friday afternoon at Edwardsville High School.

Coach Mike Waldo said Jack is very tough and was an amazing teammate with a great career.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Jack did a good job of getting better and better each year,” “He’s everything you could want in an athlete, he’s really smart and thinks fast.”

Marinko said he’s very excited to sign with Millikin to continue his academic and athletic career.

“It’s a lot off my shoulders,” Marinko said. “I can’t wait to get up there. In the back of my mind, I always liked that school. There were some other schools but I just felt a lot more comfortable there. I have a really good relationship with the coaches and when I got up there it just felt like home.”

More like this: