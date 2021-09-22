EDWARDSVILLE - Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.

Throughout the Fall, community members will find a range of activities from a chili luncheon to weekly Pinochle games. Below is a schedule of events and activities to look forward to. For more information, contact the Main Street Community Center at 618-656-0300 or online at mainstcc.org.

COMMUNITY CENTER HOSTING FLU & COVID VACCINE CLINICCOMMUNITY CENTER HOSTING FLU & COVID VACCINE CLINIC

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to be hosting a flu and COVID vaccine clinic in partnership with Walgreens. The clinic will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 9:00-11:00am at Main Street Community Center, 1003 North Main St., Edwardsville. Flu vaccines can be administered to anyone 3 and older. COVID vaccines (Pfizer) are available for those 12 and older. Registration required by calling Main Street Community Center Monday-Friday between 8am-4pm: (618) 656-0300.

FALL CHILI LUNCHEON – FREE FOR SENIORS

Friday, October 15, 2021

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce a Fall Chili Luncheon that will be taking place on Friday, October 15th. Up to 100 seniors will receive a free lunch. The meals will be prepared by Mother’s Catering and include chili, mac ‘n cheese, Caesar salad, cornbread and Butterfinger cake.

The Center will be offering two options: curbside pick-up by appointment and delivery to seniors who reside in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon.

Main Street Community Center Nutrition Program Coordinator Jennifer Jackstadt is excited to provide this free meal to area seniors. “We are thrilled to work with Madison County Community Development’s CARES Grant program to offer this special fall meal to our local seniors. It is a wonderful way to let them know that the community cares about them – and wants to make them feel special.”

Reservations will be taken on a first-come basis. Please make reservations by contacting Main Street Community Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. As a requirement of the CARES grant, a copy of the recipients’ driver’s license or state ID showing birthdate must be on file or provided when the meal is delivered or picked up.

MAIN STREET HONORS VETERANS WITH SPECIAL LUNCH

November 4, 2021

Edwardsville, IL – On Thursday, November 4, 2021, Main Street Community Center will be providing area U.S. veterans and one guest with a free lunch. Additional lunches are available for $10/person. Lunches are prepared by Mother’s Catering and include salad, baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans and cake.

In light of the pandemic, the Center will be offering two safe options: curbside pick-up by appointment and delivery to veterans who reside in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon.

“Although we were hoping to go back to having an in-person Veteran’s event, we are happy to be able to provide a special lunch to our local veterans. It is the least we can do in honor of their service to our nation,” states Center Nutrition Coordinator Jennifer Jackstadt. Last year the Center served 125 meals to veterans and they hope to exceed that this year.

This event is made possible by the generous sponsorships of Edwardsville Auto, Duane Jones of Country Financial and Madison County Veterans Assistance Commission.Please make reservations by Monday, November 1st by contacting the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

AFFORDABLE FALL FASHIONS MAIN STREET RESALE BOUTIQUE

Resale Boutique Proceeds Benefit Locally

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Resale Boutique, located in Main Street Community Center, 1003 North Main, Edwardsville is full of fall fashion items. The shop features women’s clothing – some men’s clothing, accessories and small household décor items. Most items cost between $1-$5. Many name brand items are available; some items are never worn with tags. Donations of name brand, contemporary women’s clothing and accessories are especially appreciated. Donors and shoppers can rest assured that proceeds stay in our community, helping our local seniors and adults with disabilities. The Resale Boutique is open 9am-3pm Monday-Friday. Give local, shop local, help local. For more information on the Boutique, please contact the Center: 618.656.0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

COMMUNITY CENTER HOSTS PET VACCINATION & MICROCHIP CLINIC

Friday, October 29, 2021

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to be offering a Pet Vaccination & Microchip Clinic on Friday, October 29, 2021 to seniors 60+ in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Community. This clinic is made possible through a generous grant from the Rotary Club of Edwardsville and a partnership with Partners for Pets. To register for the clinic, please contact the Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

TRANSPORTATION PROGRAM

Community Center Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center provides Door-to-Door Transportation for seniors (60+) and disabled adults. Local rides are provided to Edwardsville residents to Center activities, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, beauty shops/barber shops, shopping centers, government offices, volunteer and paid work locations and much more. Riders must be 60+ years of age or disabled, including part-time disability due to an injury or surgery. Rides are scheduled by appointment. First-time riders must complete registration paperwork prior to scheduling a ride. There is a suggested donation of $1/one-way ride. Contact the Center to schedule a registration appointment or ask questions: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

NUTRITION PROGRAMS

Fresh Home-Delivered Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Edwardsville & Glen Carbon

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center has been serving home-delivered meals to residents of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon for 45 years. Fresh meals are prepared by a certified local caterer and delivered by trained, caring volunteers who provide a check-in with clients mid-day Monday-Friday. Cost is $4.50/day and billed monthly. A refundable deposit of $90 is due at registration. To find out more about home-delivered meals, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

FREE FOOD PROGRAM FOR QUALIFIED SENIORS

STL Foodbank Commodity Supplemental Food Program

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank have partnered to provide the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) Senior Assistance Program to qualified seniors. If you or someone you know meets the following qualifications, they can receive a monthly box of nonperishable foods to supplement their diet:

60+ years of age

Monthly income of $1,396 or below

Resident of Madison or St. Clair County

An appointment is required to enroll. Please contact the Center to make an appointment or ask questions:(618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

AMEREN WARM NEIGHBORS COOL FRIENDS PROGRAM

Utility Assistance for Senior Residents by Appointment

Edwardsville, IL - A representative, for the Ameren Warm Neighbors Cool Friends program, will be available by appointment to accept applications for bill payment assistance. Applicants must be 60+ years of age and must be active Ameren customers with no bill over $750 and no disconnect notice. Applicants must bring a driver’s license or photo ID, a copy of their current Ameren Illinois utility bill, and proof of income to their appointment or they will not be permitted to apply. To arrange an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

BENEFIT ACCESS PROGRAM ASSISTANCE

Wednesday, October 13th, 1:00-3:00pm by Appointment

Edwardsville, IL – A representative from the Edwardsville Township Office will be available on October 13, 2021 for 30 minutes appointments from 1:00-3:00pm to assist with the Benefit Access Assistance Program. Benefit Access is a free program to assist seniors in accessing free transit and license plate discount benefits and to assist persons with disabilities in accessing free transit benefit. For questions and to make an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Main Street Community Center is located at 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

SENIOR HEALTH ASSISTANCE & STATE HEALTH INSURANCE ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS

SHIP Counselor Answers Medicare Questions

Edwardsville, IL – On Wednesday, October 13th, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, a State Health Insurance Program Counselor (SHIP) will be for 30-minute appointments to provide counseling for Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers. In addition, assistance with Medicare Part D prescription plans, Medicare Savings Plans, Social Security Administration’s Low-Income Subsidy Program and other benefits will be available. Appointment holders should have their Medicare card, valid driver’s license or state ID card, a list of prescription medications, and a written list of questions ready for the appointment. For any questions or to make an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

LOW-INCOME HOME ENERGY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

LIHEAP Registration is OPEN

Edwardsville, IL —A representative from the Edwardsville Township Office will be by appointment on Wednesday, October 13th, from 1:00pm-3:00pm to assist in managing costs associated with home energy bills, energy crises, weatherization and energy-related home repairs. Please allow 30 minutes for your appointment. For questions and to make an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

MSCC HOSTS BLOOD PRESSURE CHECKS

October 7 & 28

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center will host FREE blood pressure checks on Thursday, October 7th and Thursday, October 29th. No registration is required; walk-In appointments are available from 11:00am-12:00pm. Thank you to volunteer Kerry Basarich, RN, for providing the health checks. Main Street is located at 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

EVENING BOOK CLUB MEETING

Tuesday, October 5th – 7pm

Edwardsville, IL — Join the Main Street Community Center’s evening book club on October 5th at 7pm as the group discusses Kane and Abel by Jeffrey Archer. The book club’s selection for November 2nd is You Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George Washington by Alexis Cole. No registration is required. Please join as you are able to do so. For questions about the book club, please contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB MEETING

Thursday, October 14th – 1pm

Edwardsville, IL — Join the Main Street Community Center’s afternoon book club on Thursday, October 14th at 1pm as the group discusses The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams. The book club’s selection for November 4th is Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty. No registration is required. Please join as you are able to do so. For questions about the book club, please contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

WRITE YOUR OWN STORY CLASS WELCOMES BEGINNERS

Capturing Your Family Memories and Stories

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to provide this interactive weekly writing class to help capture participants’ memories. Writing materials and prompts are provided weekly, along with writing tips from the class leader and other participants. Writing experience is not required. The goal of the class is to provide a safe and inviting place for people to share and record memories. No reservation is required. Please join the group as you are able to do so. For more information on Write Your Own Story, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

PEN PAL PROGRAM PAIRS SENIOR & JUNIOR PALS

Intergenerational Program Links Local Seniors with 4th Graders at Trinity Lutheran Grade School

Edwardsville, IL – The Pen Pal Program through Main Street Community Center pairs volunteers from Main Street Community Center with a 4th-grade classroom at Trinity Lutheran Grade School. The senior pal and junior pal exchange letters throughout the school year – and meet each other at a Meet & Greet reception in Spring of 2022. This intergenerational program is enjoyed by all! This year the 4th grade is a large class; seven volunteers are still needed for the program. To become a Main Street Pen Pal volunteer, please contact the Center as soon as possible: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

RULES OF THE ROAD REVIEW COURSE

Thursday, October 28th 1:00-3:00pm

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to work with the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office to provide a Rules of the Road Review Course four times a year. The next course is planned in-person on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 1-3pm. The course will assist attendees with a review of the current rules of the road, highlight any changes, and answer questions. Registration is requested by contacting the Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

DINING WITH FRIENDS

Wednesday, October 13th at Oliver’s in Edwardsville

Edwardsville, IL – Dining with Friends is a group of people who enjoy going out to eat and meeting others. It is perfect for someone who has lost a partner or those who have partners who don’t enjoy going out to eat – and couples or groups of friends who like meeting others. Every month the group meets at a different local restaurant. The October Dining group will meet at Oliver’s located at 140 N. Main Street, Edwardsville at 5:30pm on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Registrations are required so Main Street Community Center staff can make arrangements/reservations: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

HAPPY HOUR

Thursday, October 21st 4:00pm

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center’s Happy Hour group will be meeting at 4pm on Thursday, October 21st at Cleveland Health (patio, if weather/space allow). This group was started by some Main Street Community Center travelers who like to socialize and meet new friends. Every month the group meets at a different restaurant/bar. Registrations are requested so Main Street Community Center staff can make arrangements/reservations: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

WALKING CLUB

Tuesdays in October 9:30am

Edwardsville, IL – The Walking Club at Main Street Community Center meets at different locations every week. It is a wonderful activity to get fresh air, exercise and see some of the great parks and walking trails in the area. All levels are welcome and everyone walks at their own pace.

Walks in October will take place at the following locations:

October 5 – Miner Park, Glen Carbon – Meet in the parking lot

October 12 – Watershed Nature Center, Edwardsville - Meet in the parking lot

October 19 – Schon Park, Glen Carbon – Meet in the parking lot

October 26 – Joe Glik Park, Edwardsville – Meet in the parking lot

Walks are cancelled if there is precipitation. Contact the Center for more information: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

TAI CHI

Wednesdays 7:00pm

Edwardsville, IL – Tai Chi is a wonderful exercise for people of all ages. It has multiple benefits, including building energy, stamina, strength, flexibility, balance and agility. The class is offered every Wednesday at 7pm at Main Street Community Center, 1003 North Main St., Edwardsville. Class runs on a 17-week session for $100. If you are interested in joining the class, contact instructor Terry Staebel at (618) 939-4731 or visit the class and arrive early to talk with the instructor.

BINGO IS IN-PERSON AT MAIN STREET COMMUNITY CENTER

Fridays at 1:00pm

Edwardsville, IL – Bingo is in-person at Main Street Community Center. Players must wear masks and remain socially distanced, using paper cards and daubers. Games are $.75/3-game card and $1.00/dauber, if needed. No registration is required. Arrive early if your first visit to complete registration paperwork. Contact the Center if you have questions or need additional information: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

EUCHRE

October 11 & 25 at 9:00am

Edwardsville, IL – Euchre is a card game that is easy to learn and a lot of fun! Beginners are welcome for the euchre games at Main Street Community Center. The group meets the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 9:00am. October’s games will be played on October 11th and October 25th. If you are interested in joining the group, reservations are not required, but please allow a few minutes if it is your first visit to the Center to get registration paperwork completed. If you have questions or need additional information, please contact the Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

CONTRACT BRIDGE

October 1st & 15th at 12 noon

Edwardsville, IL – Have you always wanted to learn bridge – or do you play bridge, but are interested in playing with a new group? The bridge group at Main Street Community Center welcomes all. Games are played the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month at 12:00 noon. October’s games will take place on October 1st and October 15th. If you are interested in playing, please contact the Center and talk with Patty or Sara who will put you in contact with the group leader: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

GAME DAY – EVERY WEEK at MAIN ST COMMUNITY CENTER

Wednesdays at 1:00pm

Edwardsville, IL – Do you enjoy playing games and meeting new people? Main Street Community Center is pleased to be offering Game Day Wednesday. Every week a different game(s) will be played. The October schedule is as follows: October 6 – Variety of Board Games October 13 – Chess & Checkers October 20 – Bunco, Sponsored by Hospice of Southern Illinois October 27 – Corn Hole/Bags (will be inside if there is inclement weather)No reservations are required – walk-in and join the fun! If you have questions or need additional information, contact the Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

MAH JONGG

Tuesdays at 12:00 noon

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center has started a Mah Jongg group that meets Tuesdays at 12:00 noon. October games will take place on the following dates: October 5, 12, 19 & 26. If you are an experienced player, you can join in the game. If you are a beginner, you are welcome to attend and observe games until you feel comfortable playing. There are many new players in the group and some experienced players – and some in between, so there’s a place for everyone. If you have questions or need additional information, please contact the Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

PINOCHLE

Mondays & Thursdays at 1:00pm

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to have two pinochle groups that meet every week. One club meets on Mondays at 12 noon and the other group meets on Thursdays at 12 noon. Both groups welcome new players. These are fun, social groups that enjoy the game. October games will be played on the following dates: Mondays – October 4, 11, 18 & 25 Thursdays – October 7, 14, 21 & 28If interested in playing, please contact Patty or Sara at Main Street Community Center who will put you in contact with the appropriate group leader: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

ESCAPE DAY TRIPS

Get Away for the Day

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to provide four ESCAPE Day Trips this fall. Trips are taken to locations within a few hours of the Center and offer a day of fun and travel without worrying about planning and organizing. The trips are offered thanks to the support of the City of Edwardsville.

Thursday, October 7 – Jersey Boys at Stages STL & Lunch at Favazza’s on The Hill in STL, $140/pp

Wednesday, October 20 – Tours, lunch & free time in Sainte Genevieve, MO, $85/pp

Thursday, November 4 – Tour of The Great River Road with fried chicken lunch at Pere Marquette, $100/pp

Sunday, December 19 – STL Symphony Holiday Concert at Powell Hall with lunch at Bella Milano, $90/pp

COVID policies require that travelers have received the full vaccine series at least two weeks prior to departure. All travelers will be required to wear masks at all times except when eating.

To register or receive information, contact the Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

OVERNIGHT TRIPS

2022 Schedule

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to present the trips that are planned for 2022.

Mar 20-26 – Florida - $700/person, double occupancy

May 25-Jun 3 – Ireland - $4698/person, double occupancy

Oct 4-12 – Boston - $1020/person, double occupancy

Dec 5-9 – New York City - $3298/person, double occupancy

COVID policies require that travelers have received the full vaccine series at least two weeks prior to departure. All travelers will be required to wear masks at all times except when eating.

To register or receive information, contact the Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

SUPPORT MSCC THROUGH AMAZON SMILE

Edwardsville, IL – Do you order items through Amazon? You can help the Community Center at no additional cost every time you place an order on qualified purchases! To learn more, go to smile.amazon.com and choose Main Street Community Center as your charity of choice. Then visit the smile.amazon.com site to make your purchases. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you still receive all of those benefits. It’s just an extra way to help the Community Center with purchases you already make. If you have questions or need additional information, please email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300.

More like this: