TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Student-athletes/musicians like Katrina Agustin don't come along every day. Everywhere she goes, Agustin seems to sparkle above the rest.

Recently, sophomore track and field athlete Katrina Agustin, who graduated from Edwardsville High, and now is a sprinter for Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Ind., was named Female Track Athlete of the Week for her performances in the second meet of the Rose-Hulman Friday Night Spikes Series this past weekend. Katrina is also a soccer star at the school.

Augustin won the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.50 seconds, the 200-meter dash, coming in at 28.85 seconds, and was part of the 4x200-meter relay team, winning the even at 1:54.72, helping the Engineers to win the four-team indoor meet.

Agustin's performances helped RHIT sweep the four Athletes of the Week spots, with Noah Thomas of Indianapolis taking the male track honor, Marcus Hughes-Oliver of Cary, N.C., was the men's field award winner, and Nosa Igiehon of Wheeling, Ill. taking the female field nod.

Agustin is majoring in Mechanical Engineering at Rose-Hulman, a NCAA Division-III school which has won two of the last three conference indoor titles. The Engineers have three more home meets left before the conference and NCAA indoor meets in March.

Agustin loves the atmosphere at Rose-Hulman and participating in both track and soccer.

"Rose-Hulman is a smaller school and they only have the undgrad. It really focuses on the undergraduate education in providing opportunities and connections for freshmen and sophomores, not just seniors."

Agustin, an accomplished violinist, took up playing both violin and soccer from her older brother.

"I have an older brother who is seven years older, and when I was little, he was my biggest role model, so I just did pretty much whatever he did. So I did soccer and I did violin."

Edwardsville High School Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard said Agustin was the solo winner for he orchestra her senior year and is an exceptional student, athleete and violinist. Voumard said students like Agustin don't come along every day and she is very proud of Katrina and her accomplishments.