Listen to the story

AMES, Iowa - More than 4,450 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held May 9-11 at Hilton Coliseum.

Of the 4,455 students who graduated in May, a total of 4,591 degrees were awarded (3,884 undergraduate, 552 graduate and 155 professional) with some students earning multiple degrees.

Article continues after sponsor message

Following are graduates from your area:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE (if listed), MAJOR(S), HONORS (if listed)

Edwardsville

John Hilker, Bachelor of Science, Aerospace Engineering, Cum Laude