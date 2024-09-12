EDWARDSVILLE – Ian Kim, a rising freshman at Edwardsville High School, is set to embark on a significant milestone as he joins the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra’s viola section this year.

Ian’s journey in music began with the violin before he made a permanent switch to the viola at the age of 7. His musical repertoire also includes the piano, which he studies through the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Keyboard Program.

Since sixth grade, Ian has consistently received top marks at the Illinois Grade School Music Association (IGSMA) Solo and Ensemble Competitions and has participated in the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) Junior Orchestra Festivals for the past three years. Most recently, he performed with the Alton Symphony Orchestra, gaining valuable orchestral experience.

Victoria Voumard, the Edwardsville High School orchestra director, said Ian is talented, hard-working, fearless and motivated.

"He is constantly searching for avenues to gain as much playing experience as possible and all of these qualities contributed to him making it into the very prestigious SLSYO," she said. "I’m extremely proud of Ian and excited for his musical trajectory over the next four years at Edwardsville High School."

Under the tutelage of Beth Guterman-Chu from the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Ian has honed his skills and passion for music.

In addition to his musical pursuits, Ian has been actively involved in his middle school’s Scholar Bowl program, competing in district and regional competitions. He also showcased his acting talents in a major role as Harry MacAfee in the school’s production of “Bye Bye Birdie.”

Ian expressed his gratitude for the support he has received from his teachers and family. “I would like to extend great thanks to my current viola teacher, Beth Guterman-Chu, and piano teacher, Huei Li Chin, for their guidance and support in my musical career so far,” he said. He also acknowledged the contributions of his former teachers, Erika Lord-Castillo and Vicki Lottes, and expressed appreciation for his parents and older sister.

As Ian prepares to start his freshman year, his dedication to music and academic pursuits continue to shape his promising future.

