DULUTH, MN. - The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for the Fall Semester of 2022. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The following area students have made the Dean's List:

Edwardsville, IL

Jaycie Hudson, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology BA

More like this:

Aug 8, 2023 - Edwardsville Students Named To Dean's List At Washington University

Jul 20, 2023 - Area Students On Blackburn College Dean's List For Spring 2023

Jun 6, 2023 - Sasha Daughrity Is Named To University Of Dubuque Spring Semester 2023 Academic Dean's List

Jul 3, 2023 - Jerseyville's Ellen Kangas Honored On Mount Mercy University Dean's List

Jun 12, 2023 - Nasello, Raglin and Jones Earn Spring Quincy Dean's List Honors

 