TOYOTA USA HOCKEY HIGH SCHOOL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

EDWARDSVILLE 3, STONE BRIDGE (VA.) 2 (OT): Tyler Schaeffer scored twice – including the game-winner in overtime – to give Edwardsville a 3-2 overtime win over host Stone Bridge, Va., in a group-play game at the Toyota USA Hockey High School National Championship tournament in Ashburn, Va., Friday afternoon.

The Tigers are scheduled to take on Mariotts Ridge, Md., at 1:15 p.m. today in Reston, Va., to wrap up group play; a win would give the Tigers a 3-0 record in the group and put them in to Sunday's quarterfinals.

Tyler Hinterser scored for the Tigers in the second period to tie proceedings at 1-1, then Schaeffer scored later to give EHS a 2-1 lead before Stone Bridge forced overtime with a goal in the third. Schaeffer scored in overtime after the Tigers had killed off a two-man disadvantage in OT.

Matthew Griffin had 32 saves on 34 Stone Bridge shots to get the win for EHS.

More information on the game and the tournament can be found at nationals.usahockey.com.

GIRLS SOCCER

JERSEY 3, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Three different players scored as Jersey got its first win of the 2016 season, taking a 3-0 victory over Metro East Lutheran in Jerseyville Friday.

“It was good to get that first victory,” said Panther coach Brad Kimble. “The girls have been working hard for three weeks and it was nice to see things really come together. Overall, the passing was pretty good, the team's work ethic is phenomenal and the movement from front to back showed a lot of purpose.

“Each of the goals came from very specific things we've worked on in practices.”

Hailea Tepen, off an assist from Hailey Ridenhour, gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute, then Alexis Heinrich put Jersey up 2-0 in the 36th minute and Lauren Davis capped the scoring with a 76th-minute goal.

Both sides had seven saves and the Panthers outshot the Knights 10-1.

BASEBALL

MASCOUTAH 14, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 5: Metro East Lutheran scored five times in the top of the second, but couldn't make the lead stand up as Mascoutah scored three times in the fourth and fifth innings and six times in the sixth to take a 14-5 win in a non-conference game in Mascoutah Friday afternoon.

Noah Coddington was 1-for-2 with a RBI for the Knights (0-2), with Paul Kubicek going 1-for-4 with a double and Eli Jacobs was 1-for-4 for MEL. Jordan Brown took the loss, going 1.1 innings and giving up three earned runs on five hits while fanning two. Chase Langendorf threw four innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits and walking three while striking out one and John Hubbard threw two-thirds of an inning, giving up two earned runs and walking four while striking out one.

Dominic Johnson was 2-for-4 for the Indians (1-1) with a RBI, with Noah Dressler 0-for-3 with three RBIs and two sacrifices; Evan Butler was 1-for-3 with a double. Noah Blakeley threw 3.1 innings while striking out five, with Johnson tossing 2.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits and walking three while fanning two.

