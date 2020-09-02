WOOD RIVER - Edwardsville High School girls golfer Grace Daech has been one of the Tigers' most consistent players since the start of the season two weeks ago, and on Tuesday morning and afternoon in the first round of the Southwestern Conference tournament at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River, her consistency continued to shine.

Daech shot a four-over-par 75 to finish in sixth place after the first round of the tournament, and her consistency has been the biggest plus of her game so far this season.

"Right now, I've been pretty good," Daech said in an interview during a rain delay that stopped play for approximately 50 minutes in the middle of the round. "My putting has helped me, and I'm starting to strike the ball well."

Daech does feel that her play has been very consistent since the start of the season.

"I've shot in the 70s these past couple of times," Daech, a junior on the team, said, "and my putting has been pretty good."

It's been her putter that's helped Daech establish her game so far, and it's helped her out when other parts of her game weren't going well.

"Yeah, because Saturday, I wasn't striking the ball that well," Daech said, "but I was able to recover by my chipping and putting, so that helped me shoot lower."

Daech has noticed some improvement in her game since 2019, and it's been her consistency that has been the biggest factor.

"I think I've been playing pretty well," Daech said. "I'm doing a lot better than last year. I'm really a lot more consistent this year, which really helps me."

Daech's goals for the remainder of the young season is to stay consistent and keep both her scores and putting down.

"My goal is to average in the 70s this season," Daech said, "and then, to get my putting down to 32 or below."

Daech does enjoy playing for the Tigers, and feels that she's part of a close-knit group.

"I think it's looking good," Daech said. "We lost a player, but we are able to work together pretty good."

And as everyone else, given the circumstances over the COVID-19 Pandemic, Daech is very happy and grateful to be playing a season so far.

"Yeah, it's great to have a season," Daech said, "especially because I'm so close to all these girls. I want to make so many memories. It makes the year more fun."

And as the season moves along, Daech is looking forward to seeing more good things happening to both her and the Tigers.

"Yeah, we're all hoping to continue to do good and just have fun," Daech said.

