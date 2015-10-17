Here's a look at the results from the first round of the IHSA Golf Championships held in the Bloomington-Normal area for boys and the Decatur area for girls Friday. The final rounds will be held beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

BOYS CLASS 3A

Edwardsville was tied for fifth after the opening round at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington, a par-72 layout. The Tigers had a team 314 along with Winnetka New Trier, 10 shots behind leader Hinsdale Central. Naperville Neuqua Valley was second at 311, with Barrington and Lake Forest at equal third with 313.

The Tigers were led by Justin Hemings, who fired a 2-over 74 on the day, which put him in tied for third individually with the Scouts' Connor Polender. Neuqua Valley's Nick Walker held the individual lead with an even-par 72, a shot ahead of Naperville Central's Brendan O'Reilly, who had a 1-over 73.

Other Tigers who figured in the scoring were Ben Tyrell, who had a 5-over 77; Luke Babington, who shot a 6-over 78; and Cole Ambuhel, who shot a 13-over 85. Zach Trimpe also shot 85 and Tanner White had a 17-over 89.

BOYS CLASS 2A

Marquette's Nick Messenger fired a 6-over 77 at Illinois State's D.A. Weibring Golf Course in Normal to lead the Explorers to sixth place with a team 329 Friday.

Morton led after the first round with a team 311, followed by Dunlap at 317 and Wheaton St. Francis at 320. The individual leader was Drew Miles of Winnetka North Shore Country Day, who fired a 2-under 69 to take a three-shot lead over Morton's Pete Kuhl, who was at 1-over 72, with Wheaton St. Francis' Jonathan Nocek and Dunalp's Ethan Uken tied for third at 2-over 73.

Michael Holtz had a 10-over 81 for the Explorers, with Kolton Bauer's 12-over 83 and Jack Patterson's 17-over 88 rounding out the scoring for the day. Duncan McLain had a 22-over 93 and Sam Cogan had a 25-over 96.

Civic Memorial's Alec Hillard had a 8-over 79 to be in a pack tied for 29th.

GIRLS CLASS 1A

No area teams were in the Girls Class 1A tournament at the par-72 Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, but several individuals took part in the opening round.

Civic Memorial's Sara Gwilliam was the area's top player on the day with a 10-over 82, putting her in a pack tied for 11th; Marquette's Carlee Cronin fired a 17-over 89, putting her tied for 39th, while Roxana's Andrea Mellenthiin shot a 22-over 94.

