EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s girls track team showed a lot of potential once again on Monday night at Alton High School in a tri meet against host Alton and Collinsville, with the squad taking part in a variety of events they normally don’t do.

Alton won the meet with 104 points to Edwardsville’s 95 and Collinsville’s 22 points.

“We seemed tired, but we were still able to perform,” MiKala Thomkins, the Edwardsville coach said. “A lot of the girls felt heavy, especially since they competed Saturday afternoon. We have another big meet this Friday. We will be locked and loaded for the meet Friday. We have some depth so we played with some things today. Alton is having a good season and has been working hard and giving us a good push.”

Gabby Romano again was one of the leaders for Edwardsville, winning the pole vault at a height of 9-6 and continues to be “consistent,” Thompkins said.

Jessie Chappel tossed the shot put 37-9 and appeared extremely competitive, the coach said.

Lorie Cashdollar ran the 1,600 in 5:31 and some of the distance runners competed in the 400 and 200 in the meet.

Thomkins praised Alton High School track and field superstar LaJarvia Brown and said she is such a rare, great personality because she is humble in everything she has done in life.

“She understands how precious life is and is definitely somebody even adult people should be around,” she said.

Freshmen Alyse Krone and Honor Demick continued to improve their technique in hurdles, said Thompkins, a former hurdler herself. Victoria Vegher ran a strong leg in the open 400 for Edwardsville on Monday.

The Tigers participate in the Lady Maroon Invitational on Friday afternoon.

