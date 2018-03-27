EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's girls track team showed strength in the middle distance and distance relays, sprints and 1,600 meters Friday in the annual Southwestern Illinois Relays at Winston Brown Track and Field Complex. The future for the Tigers appears bright with the early season performances.

Friday's difficult weather conditions – temperatures in the 40s, steady rain and winds that made things seem colder – didn't stop the Southwestern Illinois Relays from going on at Edwardsville's Winston Brown Track and Field Complex.

O'Fallon went on to take the team title with 108 points, followed by Belleville West's 101 points; Alton finished third with 96 points, Edwardsville was fourth with 94 points and Belleville East took fifth with 91 points. Granite City was the only other area team taking part, finishing eighth with 16 points on the day.

“It wasn't the best of conditions, but we fought through it; I'm proud of the girls,” said Edwardsville coach Camilla Eberlin. “We competed well all day despite the conditions. Our sprints ran well and the distance runners had a good day.

“We had good times in our races and the throws really performed well; it's early, so we'll be looking to improve as the year goes on.”

The Tigers got wins in the 4x400 relay and 4x800 relay, the 4x400 team of Jaydi Swanson, Lorie Cashdollar, Elise Krone and Rachel Kubicek turning in a time of 4:15.55 and the 4x800 team of Kaitlyn Loyet, Cashdollar, Melissa Spencer and Abby Korak winning in 9:48.23; Kaitlyn Singh and Hannah Stuart finished 1-3 in the 1,600 meters, Singh turning in a 5:31.22 and Stuart a 5:44.77.

The 4x200 relay team of Alexis Boykin, Swanson, Kubicek and Quierra Love took second in the event with a time of 1:52.23 while the distance-medley relay team of Spencer, Haley Allard, Loyet and Abby Schrobligen won the event in 13:40.44; Quianna Johnson won the shot put with a toss of 35-1 while Alyssa Johnson finished third in the discus throw at 99-11.

