Edwardsville’s girls track team continued to show strength in a multitude of events in a triangular meet Monday at Collinsville with Alton and Collinsville.

Edwardsville and Alton were neck to neck in the team point standings. Autumn Harris continued to show significant progress for the Tigers, posting a time of 15.69 in the 100 hurdles and 58.8 in the 300 hurdles.

“This is her first year in track since eighth grade,” coach MiKala Thompkins said. “It is very exciting what she is doing. I have been chasing her to go out for years and she finally succumbed.”

Freshman Lori Cashdollar continued her winning ways with what Thompkins called “an awesome performance” in the 800-meter run in 2:26, closely followed by sophomore sensation Bailey McGuire in 2:29. McGuire has had considerable success in track and cross country since middle school.

Another standout on Monday was Elizabeth “Lizzy” Lynn who again posted a personal record in the 3,200-meter run, shaving 20 seconds off her time, Thompkins said.

“I was definitely pleased with the girls on Monday,” the coach added. “We ran girls in different events. I was impressed by LaJarvia Brown of Alton. She is truly humble and I love watching her compete.”

Edwardsville’s girls participate in the Belleville West Invitational on Friday. The meet begins at 11 a.m.

