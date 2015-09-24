EDWARDSVILLE (SS) 9, COLLINSVILLE 0; EDWARDSVILLE (SS) 9, WATERLOO 0: Edwardsville split its squad for a pair of dual meets Tuesday and came away with two 9-0 wins, one a Southwestern Conference win at Collinsville and the other a non-conference win at home over Waterloo.

Against the Kahoks, Morgan Colbert, Grace Desse, Mackenzie Cadigan, Maria Mezo, Noni Updyke and Grace Trimpe won their singles matches for the Tigers; doubles matches were won by Cobert/Desse, Cadigan/Mezo and Updyke/Trimpe.

For the Tigers against the Bulldogs, Callaghan Adams, Grace Harmon, Anna Holland, Natalie Karibian, Abby Cimarolli and Annie McGinnis won singles matches, with the teams of Adams/Karibian, Harmon/Cimarolli and Holland/McGinnis winning in doubles.

Edwardsville Coach Dave Lipe said he is excited to have such talent through the ranks with his team and in Monday and Tuesday’s matches, he was able to play 12 girls both times in singles.

“Nos. 1 through 12 did a good job on both nights,” he said. “I enjoy giving all the kids a chance to play. It helps us for the future.”

EDWARDSVILLE 18, JERSEY 0: Edwardsville's top players threw shutouts Monday as the Tigers downed Jersey 18-0 in a non-conference meet at Edwardsville Monday.

Callaghan Adams, Grace Harmon, Anna Holland, Annie McGinnis, Natalie Karibian, Abby Cimarolli and MacKenzie Cadigan all won their singles matches without dropping a game.

Morgan Colbert/Grace Desse, Adams/Karibian and Cadigan/Maria Mezo also won their doubles matches, dropping just one game in the process.

The 17-4 Tigers will split their squads again Thursday as they travel to Granite City for a SWC match and to Mascoutah for a non-league match. They host the Southern Illinois Duals tournament Friday and Saturday.

