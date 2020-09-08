EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High's School varsity and junior varsity girls tennis matches Tuesday with Alton and East St. Louis respectively have both been postponed.

"According to the weather channel, there is a 100 percent chance of rain today starting at about 3:30 and lasting for several hours," Edwardsville girls tennis coach Dave Lipe said. "Therefore, we are cancelling both matches that were scheduled for today."

"The Alton match has been moved to 3:30 p.m. Friday at home; we will split our squad and send some to Highland, and others will stay home and play against Alton," Lipe said. "We will decide tomorrow who's going and who's staying."

The junior varsity girls tennis match for Edwardsville's girls will be played starting at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday against East St. Louis.

