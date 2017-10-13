EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's girls tennis team will host an IHSA Class 2A sectional tournament this weekend, with play getting under way at 1 p.m. today at the EHS Tennis Center and Liberty Middle School.

The Tigers will be hosting Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville, Granite City, O'Fallon, Quincy and Springfield throughout the tournament. Play will be conducted in singles and doubles bracket, with each school eligible to enter two individuals in singles play and two teams each in doubles play.

Those reaching the semifinals will advance to next weekend's state tournament in the Chicago suburb of Buffalo Grove beginning next Thursday and running through Oct. 20.

"The draws are loaded with talent from all the teams," Edwardsville girls tennis coach Dave Lipe said. "It is our pleasure to host the teams from our area, and it will be an exciting weekend of tennis."

Play will conclude with semifinal and final matches Saturday at the EHS Tennis Center.

Marquette Catholic, Metro East Lutheran, Civic Memorial, Jersey, Roxana, Triad and East Alton-Wood River will be in a Class 1A sectional tournament at Belleville Althoff this weekend; the Crusaders and Quincy Notre Dame round out the field in that tournament.

