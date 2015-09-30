Edwardsville High School’s tennis girls continued to coast Tuesday on the laurels of four undefeated matches Friday and Saturday in the Southern Illinois Duals Tourney.

The Tigers match Tuesday at O’Fallon was postponed because of heavy rains in the forecast and moved to the same time on Thursday at O’Fallon.

Edwardsville’s tennis girls defeated Normal Community and Quincy on Saturday in the tourney by easy 7-0 margins in the Southern Illinois Duals Tourney at Edwardsville.

Callaghan Adams and Natalie Karibian shined at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively for the Tigers on Saturday, both easily winning their matches against Normal and Quincy. Adams won her matches 6-0, 6-0 both times and just appears almost unstoppable in most outings. Adams has been a three-time state qualifier and is creeping closer to the Edwardsville girls tennis all-time singles mark.

Karibian won by 6-0, 6-0 against her Normal foe, and 6-1, 6-2 margins against Quincy. Karibian, only a freshman, has played like a much older player through the fall season for the Tigers, showing great maturity.

Morgan Colbert and Grace Desse finished the tourney with two big wins, belting Normal’s No. 1 doubles tandem in straight sets, then also defeating Quincy’s doubles duo 6-1, 6-0.

MacKenzie Cadagin and Maria Mezo also blanked their Normal and Quincy opponents in doubles in both matches.

Article continues after sponsor message

Noni Updyke and Grace Trimpe combined for one doubles win at No. 3 for the Tigers and Grace Harmon and Abby Cimarolli posted the other No. 3 doubles triumph.

Harmon, Cimarolli, Updyke and Trimpe all won their singles matches.

The Tigers are now 24-5 in dual play.

Edwardsville High School tennis coach Dave Lipe said the Friday and Saturday Duals was “a great tournament,” for his Tigers.

“We had six local teams entered so that was nice,” he said. “In addition to Edwardsville, there was Triad, Belleville East, Belleville West, O’Fallon and Althoff. There were great teams here that included Columbia Rockbridge, Quincy and Normal.”

Friday, Edwardsville swept all four singles matches and all three doubles matches. Edwardsville blanked University High School and Rock Island on Friday.

Normal coach Jim Broach said he thoroughly enjoyed the tourney in Edwardsville.

“It is a gorgeous facility,” the coach said. “Edwardsville was a great host and there was a lot of good competition. Our No. 1 doubles team of Katie Toohill and Olivia Kraft is having a good season and we are hoping they make it to state.”

More like this: