NORMAL – A Rachel Anderson 12th-inning double gave Edwardsville a 3-2 win over Normal Community in the IHSA Class 4A Normal West Sectional softball final Saturday afternoon.

The win sent the Tigers to Tuesday's Illinois State Supersectional game against Frankfort Lincoln-Way East, 2-1 winners over Plainfield Central in the Joliet Central Sectional final; the game is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Illinois State's softball field, with the winner advancing to next weekend's IHSA Class 4A semifinals in East Peoria's EastSide Centre.

Anderson's double drove in Jordan Corvey with the winning run; the tying run had come in when Corby singled in Ari Arnold. The Tigers had taken a lead in the fifth when Corby homered to left, but the Ironwomen tied the game on a ground ball to Arnold in the top of the sixth.

A double in the 12th had given the Ironwomen a 2-1 lead but the Tigers bounced back to win the game.

Anderson was 1-for-6 for the game with the game-winning RBI; Corby was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Arnold 3-for-5 with a run scored and Torrie Kruse and Megan Radae each had hits for the Tigers.

Edwardsville took its record to 29-4 on the season with the win.

