EDWARDSVILLE - It was a sweet Senior Night for Edwardsville’s girls' soccer team as they defeated O'Fallon in the Tigers' Southwestern Conference and home finale at Tiger Stadium Tuesday night, the Tigers taking a 6-1 win over the Panthers.

Edwardsville moved to 11-4-3 on the season and 3-2-1 in the SWC; the Panthers fell to 2-13-2 overall, 0-5-0 in the league.

Zoe Ahlers, Hannah Bielicke, Ezri Beckmann, Danielle Greathouse, Paytin Schneider and Megan Woll all had goals for EHS on the night. The Tigers will open the IHSA Class 3A Granite City Regional against Quincy at 4:30 p.m. May 15 at Granite City's Gene Baker Field, followed by the host Warriors against Alton at 6:30 p.m.; the two winners meet at 6 p.m. May 18 for the regional title and a berth in the Normal Community Sectional.

Edwardsville seniors Ezri Beckmann, Jocelyn Wagner, a captain, Danielle Greathouse, Megan Woll, Megan Bowman, a captain, and Jenna Stobie were recognized with their parents at the game.

