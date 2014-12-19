Edwardsville basketballEdwardsville’s girls basketball team blew away Granite City 79-21 Thursday night at Edwardsville.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 25-3 lead and led 40-7 at the half. The Lady Tigers scored another 36 points to Granite City’s 11 in the third period and each team scored three in the final period for final 79-21.

Rachel Pranger led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 19 points; Mackenzie Silvey had 14 points; Kate Martin had 11 points; Criste’on Waters had 13 points. Pranger hauled down seven rebounds.

“The kids did a nice job on the boards – early in the game our defense led to good offense,” Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said.

Edwardsville hosts its girls holiday starting next week. Blade rates Teutopolis and Chicago Simeon as teams to watch in the tourney.

“Chicago Simeon has six kids over six foot,” Blade said.

