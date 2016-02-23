GODFREY – Edwardsville’s Makenzie Silvey has joined the 1,000-point club for Edwardsville and teammate Rachel Pranger is within 28 points of the mark with 972 points after Monday night.

Edwardsville’s girls basketball team moved on to the IHSA Class 4A Sectional semifinals on Monday with a 63-51 triumph over Belleville East at Alton High School.

Silvey is the 15th Edwardsville girls’ player to reach 1,000 points. She entered with 995 points and scored 23 to top Edwardsville scorers on Monday night. Pranger had 21 points to move her to 972 points for her career and she could top the 1,000-mark plateau if the Tigers continue to advance.

The victory was also Edwardsville’s 25th straight win.

Criste’on Waters added 10 points for Edwardsville, while Kate Martin had five points, Aaliyah Box and Annie Ellis both contributed two points.

Edwardsville, 29-1, will have its hands full in the sectional championship on Thursday with 29-3 Rock Island at 7 p.m. Thursday at Alton High School. Rock Island is ranked No. 7 in the latest Class 4A girls poll, while Edwardsville is rated No. 3.

Edwardsville led 11-9 at the end of one, 22-21 at the half, then exploded for 22 points to Belleville East’s nine points in the third quarter to take a 44-30 lead at the end of three. The Lancers outscored the Tigers 21-19 in the final frame for the 63-51 score at the end of four quarters.

Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

