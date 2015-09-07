Edwardsville's girls placed second in the varsity team competition at Saturday's Granite City Invitational with 82 points.

Chatham-Glenwood Titans had five of the top 20 scored runners to come away with the win with 63 points, followed by Edwardsville. O'Fallon was third at 111, Highland fourth at 145, Waterloo fifth at 159, Freeburg sixth at 181, Farmington, Mo, seventh at 257, Mount Vernon eighth at 262, Triad ninth at 266 and Carbondale 10th at 268.

Edwardsville cross country coach George Patrylak had a chance to see first hand the amount of quality girls he has vying for varsity and junior varsity spots on his team.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We've got a lot of depth on the girls side; the seven who ran on the varsity today definitely deserved to be there. We're fortunate in that we can exchange pieces and that we'll have girls who will get the opportunity to run.

Granite City, 20th at 545, was the only other area team who took part in the scoring. Alton, CM, Jersey and East Alton-Wood River runners competed as individuals.

The top 10 girls runners were Villa Duchesne's Hanna Deines (18:36.43); O'Fallon's Caitlyn Clinton (18:38.56), Triad's Abigail Richter (18:49.81); Waterloo's Jenna Schwartz (18:55.72); Highland's Sarah Beth Wiegman (19:19.63); Springfield's Aly Goff (19:20.46); Chatam's Cassady Gardner (19:23.62); Edwardsville's Honor Dimick (19:27.00); Highland's Kate Marti (19:30.53)'; Chatham's Savannah Duncan (19:31.20); and Mount Vernon's Kate Bushue (19:31.33).

The top girls runners for other area teams included EA-WR's Haley Kerpan, 32nd in 20:26.34; Granite City's Nesbitt, 37th in 20:45.87; CM's Alexandra Singleton, 57th in 21:08.97; Jersey's Kiara Chapman, 62nd in 21:10.42; and Alton's Abbi Day, 142nd in 24:57.59.

More like this: