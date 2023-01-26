The Edwardsville Tigers basketball girls continue a busy week at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday when they face a much-improved Belleville East team in a Southwestern Conference matchup.

Edwardsville's girls are now 9-12 for the year. The Lady Tigers then host Civic Memorial in a 4 p.m. tip-off on Saturday afternoon. Happe is looking ahead to those two match-ups.

"We'll have two really good games," Happe said. "Belleville East is much improved, CM's always tough. So, two good games, hopefully, continue to get us better each day."

The Panthers move to 22-4 and face a key SWC game at home on Thursday against undefeated Alton, with the tip coming at 7:30 p.m. in a game that will go a long way into deciding the conference race.

O'Fallon Coach Nick Knollhoff is looking ahead to what may be one of the area's biggest games of the season.

"They've been playing phenomenally," Knollhoff said about Alton's girls' basketball team. "Kudos to them. So we're excited to see them Thursday on our home floor. It's going to be jam-packed. I know they're bringing a fan bus, and I know we're going to have a student section, so it's going to be a great game to be at and be a part of.

"It will be just another night in the Southwestern Conference," Knollhoff also said with a laugh, "because anything can happen."

