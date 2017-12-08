Kate Martin, No. 21, again led Edwardsville's girls in scoring Thursday night, pouring in 22 points in the Tigers' 71-17 thrashing of Belleville West Thursday night. (File photo by Dan Brannan)

BELLEVILLE - Edwardsville’s girls basketball team crushed Belleville West 71-17 Thursday night in a Southwestern Conference matchup at Belleville West.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Tigers bolted to a 26-3 at the end of the first quarter, then 44-5 at the half. The Tigers led 59-11 at the end of three. Edwardsville outscored Belleville West 12-6 in the final frame.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kate Martin led the Tigers with 22 points, Rachel Pranger had one of her better games of the season with 18 points, shooting 7 of 15 from the field and collecting 7 rebounds. Jaylen Townsend added 13 points and had 8 rebounds. Myriah Noodle-Haywood had 9 points, Katelynee Roberts had 4 points, then Morgan Hulme contributed 3 points and Quierra Love had 2 points for the Tigers.

Edwardsville out-rebounded Belleville West 39-12, a key factor in the game, and shot 28 of 61 (45 percent) to Belleville West’s 8 of 33 (24 percent).

Edwardsville, 7-0 overall, 3-0 in the Southwestern Conference will meet 7-2 Normal Community at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in its next game. Belleville West falls to 1-6 overall, 1-1 in the SWC with the defeat.

More like this:

Sep 29, 2023 - Thursday Sports Round-Up: McGivney Soccer Wins Fifth Straight; Roxana Drops conference Volleyball Game

Sep 27, 2023 - Davis, Cunningham Set The Pace As Edwardsville Girls Volleyball Team Defeats O'Fallon, 25-20, 25-22, Sweeps Panthers In Regular Season Series

Sep 13, 2023 - Tigers Girls Tennis Squad Romps Past Belleville West 9-0 In SWC Dual Match

Today - Edwardsville Travels To Belleville East, Alton Hosts East Side, Collinsville Plays At Marion In Week Seven Football Fixtures

Aug 30, 2023 - Tuesday Boys Soccer Round-Up: CM, Triad Stay Perfect; Alton, Granite City Drop SWC Games

 