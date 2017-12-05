EDWARDSVILLE - Each year, Edwardsville's Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 244, sponsors its "Christmas with a Cop" program and with it, it leaves what one officer calls "lasting memories."

During this holiday season, Edwardsville's Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 244, will be sponsoring their eighth annual "Christmas with a Cop" program on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Edwardsville Police Sgt. Matt Breihan said this is the eighth time he has been a part of the "Christmas with a Cop" program and it is something he and the other officers always look forward to doing. Breihan is one of the coordinators of the officers for the event with Officer Rick Thompson.

"The Christmas with a Cop gets bigger and better every year," Breihan said. "The event is sponsored by our union and the union officers all make sure these kids have a good Christmas. All the officers available that day participate in the program."

"The 'Christmas with a Cop' program enables officers and other volunteers to spread Christmas cheer while getting to know some of the citizens of the community. The positive interaction that takes place between the officers, children, and their families is something that lasts a lifetime."

The Christmas with a Cop program will begin at 8:15 a.m. at Burger King on Troy Road in Edwardsville where 20 pre-selected children will receive a free breakfast. Afterwards, the children will be taken to Target, where they are paired up with an Officer and each given $200 to spend on holiday gifts. After all the gifts are purchased, the children will accompany the oficers to a gift wrapping table where they will have each gift wrapped by The Edwardsville Police Department's Explorer program and other volunteers.

The Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 244 extended a thanks to Burger King and Target, as well as, numerous private donors within the community to help us benefit more children in need.

For more information contact: Officer Rick Thompson (618) 656-2131 Ext. 157 or e-mail: rthompson@cityofedwardsvlile.com

