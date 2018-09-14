EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s has a tough game on tap for tonight against 3-0 Waubonsie Valley of Aurora.

Edwardsville, 1-2, lost last week to East St. Louis. The Warriors of the DuPage Valley Conference are 3-0 on the year, having defeated Oak Park-River Forest, Libertyville and Naperville Neuqua Valley last week.

“They’re 3-0 coming into the game and they’ve played three tough programs,” said Tiger coach Matt Martin.

Last week’s rainstorms didn’t help the Tigers in last week’s loss to the Flyers. “We didn’t handle the rain very well,” Martin said. “The offense starts with the snap and we had trouble with the exchanges last week; we’ve got to do that much better this week.

“One thing is that we’ll have to put last week our of our mind and move on and focus on the next opponent.”

The Tigers’ Kendall Abdur-Rahman, who announced his plans to attend Notre Dame earlier this week, leads the Tigers in rushing with 495 yards on 53 carries with eight touchdowns on the year; Lavontas Hairston is the leading receiver with four catches for 55 yards and two scores while Jacob Morrisey is the leading tackler for the Tigers with 20 stops, two for losses.

“They have a big line up front and they run a simple scheme,” Martin said of the Warriors. “They don’t give up many big plays and they run the play-action very well; their defense likes to force you to go to the outside – they tackle well and use their hands well on defense.

“We’re going to have to play well and execute well against them.”

