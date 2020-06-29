Edwardsville's Carson R. Lewis Recognized On University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) Spring Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

DULUTH, Minn. - The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Spring Semester 2020. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Article continues after sponsor message Edwardsville's Carson R. Lewis, senior, UMD-Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Biology B.S. was on the list.

The five colleges within UMD are: College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP)

College of Liberal Arts (CLA)

Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE)

Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE)

School of Fine Arts (SFA)

More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip