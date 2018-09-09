EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE women's tennis team wrapped up play at the SIUE Fall Invite Saturday. The Cougars showed promising signs early in the fall season, including a 4-2 combined doubles record.

First-year SIUE head coach Adam Albertsen liked the way his team performed.

"I was very pleased with how we competed both days," said Albertsen. "This early season experience is very valuable."

The SIUE No. 1 doubles duo of Lara Tupper and Ann-Christine Link went 2-0. They defeated Anouk Maajong and Megan Tagaloa of Western Illinois 6-2, and the Eastern Illinois duo of Karla Contreras and Srishti Slaria 6-1.

In the No. 3 singles flight, SIUE's Maria Thibault and Callaghan Adams went 2-0, beating Western Illinois and Eastern Illinois. In the doubles flight, the SIUE pairing of Alina Munteanu and Raillane Kamdem went 0-2.

In singles play, the Cougars went a combined 8-9.

Munteanu played in the No. 1 spot for SIUE, accumulating a 1-2 record. Her lone win came against Anouk Maajong of Western Illinois 6-3, 6-3.

No. 2 singles saw SIUE's Tupper play to a 2-1 record. Her two wins coming against Ally McKenzie (Saint Louis) 6-2, 6-3 and Ana Bjelica (WIU) 8-5.

Cougar freshman Thibault went 1-0 in No. 5 singles and 1-1 in No. 6 singles. SIUE freshman Janvi Patel went 1-0 in No. 6 singles.

"There were a ton of positives that we saw on the court this weekend," added Albertsen. "We also saw some areas that we can build off of and grow for the next tournament."

The Cougars will be back in action Sept. 29-30 at the Illinois State Duals in Normal, Illinois.

